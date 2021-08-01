Equality Michigan

-
A group launched a 2020 ballot initiative Tuesday to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, a…
Michigan will continue to provide Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries and medications.This has been Michigan’s policy under the Affordable…
LGBT rights groups are blasting Governor Rick Snyder’s appointment of an anti-gay minister to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. As we hear from…
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is asking state Attorney General Bill Schuette for a formal ruling on whether it has the authority to extend housing…