MLB HOF Inductions; Michigan State Football; Jon Reschke; Detroit Lions; Matt Patricia; On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we talk about Alan…
Eric Ebron; Detroit Lions; MSU Football; College Football Playoff Rankings; James Moore; The World Series; Game 7.Winter is coming, and the first day of…
After witnessing the evolution from failure to redemption through Darko Milicic, the former no. 2 draft pick of the Detroit Pistons, "Current Sports with…
It's the last day of April, and the Red Wings have, once again, been eliminated from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Al and Isaac discuss…