-
Derrick Rose; Detroit Pistons; Erik "Doc" Love; High School Football State Championships; mid-Michigan High School BasketballOn today's episode of Current…
-
Claressa Shields, Women's Boxing, Erik "Doc" Love, High School Football Opening Day, Detroit Tigers, and Cassius Peat.It's the last show for a while, with…
-
High School Basketball State Tournament, Detroit Pistons Overview, Tom Izzo Press Conference, Erik "Doc" Love, Larry Lage, and Deyonta Davis.Today's…
-
Detroit Pistons Trade, Marcus Thorton, Donatas Montejunas, The Detroit Tigers, Erik "Doc" Love, Two Minutes for Ruffing, and Throwback Thursday.On today's…
-
The World Series, Kansas City Royals, Michigan's Escape, Jerry Kill Replacement, the Detroit Lions Meltdown, JT Barrett, Michigan High School Football,…
-
Louisville Recruiting Scandal, Michigan State-Rutgers Preview, Erik "Doc" Love, High School Football, NFL Pick' Em, Reflection Friday.Unfortunately, the…
-
Jason Richardson Retirement Tribute, New NBA Finals Format, Big 12 Rule Change, Erik "Doc" Love Sneak Peek Interview, and Throwback Thursday.On today's…
-
With the cases of violence in most recent months, the hot button topic is activism from athletes around the country. Al and Alex debate about when it is…