-
During the 2018 MSU Homecoming festivities, WKAR hosted a special film screening of The Road to Little Rock and a one-on-one conversation with Grand…
-
Ernest Green, a civil rights icon, will be the grand marshal of this evening’s Michigan State University homecoming parade. Green was one of the nine…
-
On this edition of Current State: New pipeline protection plans; Bird Scooters land on sidewalks & impound lots; MSU students rally for Indonesia; Little…
-
Homecoming Grand Marshal Ernest Green leads Michigan State into homecoming week by sharing his story of unwavering courage and by attending MSU homecoming…
-
Thursday, Oct. 4, 2pm-3pm in WKAR Studio A | Join WKAR and MSU for a special screening of The Road to Little Rock and conversation with Ernest…
-
A Michigan State University alum who was at the center of a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement will be this year’s MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal.…