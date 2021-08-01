-
FREE – Wednesday, June 18, at 7 pm | See a short preview of the AMERICAN EXPERIENCE documentary and talk with members of your community who helped shape…
-
FREE – Thursday, Nov 7, at 7 p.m. | Film students and history buffs are invited to an Evening at WKAR featuring Eisenhower's Secret War with historian and…
-
Fans of the popular British drama Call the Midwife enjoyed a special sneak preview when they attended An Evening with WKAR at Studio C! on March 21.It may…
-
Sunday, March 17, 5-11 p.m.The midwives of Nonnatus House have a year under their belts and launch a new season on March 31. But first, catch up on all…
-
Update: March 18, 2013 - Reservations ARE RE-OPENED. Limited seats available.FREE – Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. | Studio C! Theatre, Meridian Mall | See…
-
An enthusiastic group bundled up on a cold winter's evening to enjoy an Evening at WKAR featuring a screening of the upcoming WKAR documentary Makers:…
-
Mary Ellen Sheets, founder of Two Men and a Truck International, Inc., will be the guest speaker at an Evening at WKAR on Thursday, February 21, at 7 p.m.…
-
FREE – Thursday, February 21, at 7 p.m. | See a short preview of the upcoming documentary Makers: Women Who Make America with guest Mary Ellen Sheets |…
-
After what was one of the hottest and dryest summers the United States has experienced in many years, the topic of Ken Burns' new film The Dust Bowl took…
-
Sandra S. Clark, director of the Michigan Historical Center, will be the featured speaker at the "Evening at WKAR" preview of Ken Burns' "The Dust Bowl."…