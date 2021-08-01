-
A Farmington Hills couple is celebrating Christmas with their one-eyed dog that was found seven days after it disappeared in the forests of Pictured Rocks…
-
A gun magazine filled with .40-caliber bullets has been found in a suburban Detroit high school, forcing officials to place the building on…
-
A final boil water advisory has been lifted following last week's water main break that affected about a dozen suburban Detroit communities.The Oakland…
-
A water main break in suburban Detroit continues to affect area hospital services and is keeping some students home from school for another day.The break…
-
The state on Tuesday awarded $8 million for a growing autism therapy company to relocate its headquarters within Michigan, an incentive officials said was…