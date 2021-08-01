-
The United Auto Workers union has replaced its auditing firm, added four internal auditors and has hired a big accounting firm to study its financial…
-
The United Auto Workers union on Monday turned its bargaining focus to Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit…
-
Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay $40 million to settle a complaint by securities regulators that it misled investors by overstating monthly sales…
-
An engineer has been charged with conspiracy and fraud in an alleged scheme to fool regulators about engine pollution from more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler…
-
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of steering problems in about 270,000 SUVs made by Fiat Chrysler.The National Highway Traffic Safety…
-
Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 693,000 Ram pickup trucks to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open while the trucks are being driven.The…
-
The United Auto Workers union has picked General Motors as the target company for this year's contract talks with Detroit's three automakers.The move…
-
In recent years, Detroit automakers have been at relative peace with the United Auto Workers union because times have been good and profit-sharing checks…
-
Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s…
-
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.The recall covers the Ram 1500…