Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered Michigan and U.S. flags lowered to half-mast to honor shooting victims at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.Flags will be lowered on…
Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a Detroit police officer who died after being struck by a speeding SUV while assisting with crowd…
Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Detroit police officer who died after his unmarked patrol…
Flags will be lowered Tuesday for a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle.Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan…