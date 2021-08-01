-
Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of an avalanche of battery-powered vehicles coming from mainstream and luxury automakers…
-
While an auto workers strike against General Motors continues in its 18th day, a top union bargainer reported that talks with Ford are going well.In a…
-
A member of the Ford family is on the board of the New York City-based foundation that bears its name for the first time in more than four decades.The…
-
Ford Motor Co. has launched an investigation into whether it overstated gas mileage and understated emissions from a wide range of vehicles.The company…
-
Ford Motor Co.'s net profit fell 37 percent in the third quarter as sales slowed in the U.S. and China.The company says it made $991 million from July…
-
U.S. auto companies such as General Motors, Tesla and Ford faltered this year in Consumer Reports' reliability rankings as readers reported more…
-
U.S. safety regulators are trying to figure out why the power tailgates on some Ford F-Series pickup trucks can open unexpectedly while the trucks are…
-
A global auto parts supplier is up and running at Detroit's Interstate 94 Industrial Park.Flex-N-Gate Detroit owner Shahid Khan, Gov. Rick Snyder and…
-
Ford Motor Co. has commissioned a Detroit company to repurpose graffiti from the Michigan Central Station as the automaker prepares to renovate the long…
-
Ford Motor Co. plans to spend roughly $740 million renovating Detroit's long vacant train depot and redeveloping other area properties for research and…