Beloved MSU men's basketball player Joshua Langford has decided to stop playing the game of basketball. Hear why. Also, MSU guard Foster Loyer adds his…
Current Sports | February 17, 2021 | Tournament Hopes Vanishing For MSU Hoops, Tough Pill To SwallowThe Michigan State men's basketball team fell to Purdue last night, marking a second straight loss in the Big Ten Conference for the Spartans. Al talks…
Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has to say as the Spartans now prepare to play host to Notre Dame tomorrow night. Tom Izzo puts the bed…
Tom Izzo; Gabe Brown; Xavier Tillman; Cassius Winston; Rocket Watts; Foster Loyer; Aaron Henry; Chris Collins; Kobe King; Mark Dantonio; Curtis…
MSU Basketball; Champions Classic 2019; Cassius Winston; Rocket Watts; Tom Izzo; Connor MatthesOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Foster Loyer; Cassius Winston; Katherine Nye; MSU Football; Wisconsin FootballOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al…
NCAA tournament; MSU basketball; Bradley basketball; Tom Izzo; Cassius WinstonOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we kick off the first…
Hear from Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid and more as Current Sports intern Kyle Turk is live on-site in Des Moines, Iowa! Cassius Winston discussed his…
Michigan State on to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago as Tom Izzo picks up 600th career win. CHICAGO (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 18…
Big Ten Tournament; MSU Basketball; Ohio State Basketball; Russell Westbrook; NBA; Foster LoyerHappy "Fri-yay"! On today's episode of Current Sports with…