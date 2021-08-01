-
We dive into the full rebuild for the Detroit Lions, who have decided not to franchise tag receiver Kenny Golladay this week. On today's Current Sports…
Kirk Cousins; NFL Contracts; Le'Veon Bell; Pay By Position; Matthew Stafford; Detroit Lions; Tom Brady; Summer League.You can't get too far away from…
MSU Men's Basketball; DeMarcus Cousins; Mark Dantonio Statement; Miles Bridges; Chris Solari; Kirk Cousins.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" MSU…
Michigan State basketball had a tipsy-turvy weekend and now need some crucial wins down the Big Ten stretch for an NCAA tournament bid. Al invites Graham…