The state of Michigan has formed a new task force to prosecute people who commit unemployment insurance fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates…
Residents who were falsely accused of defrauding Michigan’s unemployment benefits system won another victory Thursday when the state appeals court ruled…
Tens of thousands of people were falsely accused of cheating on their unemployment benefits. The state took money from their tax refund or ordered them to…
A former township supervisor in western Michigan will serve five years' probation and pay restitution for misusing money in a real estate deal.MLive.com…
A Michigan autism therapy provider has been accused of running a Medicaid fraud scheme and targeting poor and minority communities in Detroit.The Detroit…
The state of Michigan says it has reversed 70 percent of unemployment benefit fraud cases and is refunding $20.8 million after people were wrongly accused…
A former top municipal official in western Michigan has been sentenced to 28 days in jail and 150 hours of community service after pleading no contest to…
A man who earlier was sentenced to jail in a Michigan mortgage assistance fraud case is facing new charges.Attorney General Bill Schuette says 54-year-old…
The state of Michigan, under fire for a computer system that wrongly churned out cases of fraud, is dropping criminal charges against 186 people accused…
A leading mid-Michigan public policy analysis firm says it’s found no evidence of voter fraud in Michigan during the November presidential election.The…