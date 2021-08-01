freedom of information act

-
Advocates for open government said Monday they will launch a 2022 ballot drive to subject Michigan’s governor and Legislature to public-records…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her latest executive directive will improve transparency in state government. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth has…
-
The state Legislature could tackle a topic this term that it couldn’t get past the Senate before. Some lawmakers – including new leaders - are making…
-
Isaiah Thomas; NBA Playoffs; MSU Sues ESPN; Highest Paid Coaches; Detroit Lions Free Agency; LeGarrette Blount.Starting off today's "Current Sports with…