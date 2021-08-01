-
The 2017 Lansing City Futsal season has come and gone, and team owner/player Jeremy Klepal joins "Current Sports with Al Martin" to recap the entire…
-
MSU Football Media Day; Mark Dantonio; Rebounding From 3-9; Michigan State Football Depth Chart; Jeremy Klepal; Lansing City Futsal.Michigan State…
-
You’ve heard of football. You’ve heard of futball. Now meet futsal. The soccer-like game is fit onto a space the size of a basketball court—making it…
-
Imagine yourself, if you can, playing indoor soccer. It’s a sport that many have played as kids. You’re placed on a turf field, often in an enclosed…
-
DeWitt Baseball; Diamond Classic; NBA Finals; Throwback Thursday; Lansing City Futsal; Jeremy Klepal; MSU Hockey; Danton Cole.Congratulations to the…