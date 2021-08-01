-
“The LBGTRC is a home away from home for a lot of queer and trans students across campus,” says Jesse Beal, director of MSU’s Lesbian, Bisexual, Gay, and…
-
A 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in an attempted robbery and shooting that left one gay man dead and another wounded after they were contacted…
-
The Stonewall uprising in New York happened fifty years ago today. For many, the modern gay rights movement began that day.To look back at those days,…
-
The police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City fifty years ago this week, and the ensuing violence, is often credited with sparking the modern gay…
-
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is not bound by a 2018 state opinion that says LGBT people have no protection under an anti-discrimination law,…
-
On Saturday, the Michigan Pride Festival celebrated its 30th year in Lansing. Upbeat music and rainbow flags were spread out throughout march, which began…
-
Members of a controversial Kansas church returned to mid-Michigan Monday to picket students at Lansing Eastern High School and Michigan State University.…
-
More than 65 elected officials from all over Michigan are supporting proposed state legislation to give gay and transgendered stronger legal protections.…