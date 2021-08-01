-
A Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on girls in a Muslim sect will be released from jail as she awaits trial.A judge on…
A Detroit-area doctor accused of performing genital mutilation on girls in a Muslim sect will remain in jail while she awaits trial.Federal Judge Bernard…
The Michigan Senate has approved 15-year prison terms for parents and doctors involved in the genital mutilation of children, in response to a…
Female genital mutilation bills move through Senate committee.Lawmakers are moving fast to ramp up prison time for female genital mutilation.Removing or…
Not-guilty plea for doc in Detroit genital mutilation case. A not-guilty plea has been entered for a Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital…
Doctors indicted in Detroit-area genital mutilation case. A grand jury indicted two doctors and a third person on Wednesday in an alleged scheme to…