-
Governor Rick Snyder is off on a trade mission that will bring him to Asia and Europe before he returns to Michigan next week. Governor Snyder will start…
-
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
-
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
-
Al hosts former Lansing Eastern head coach Ron Watts on the show to discuss his transition to John Glenn High School and recall some pasttimes at Eastern.…