-
Officials in west Michigan are working to determine who is responsible for graffiti found spray-painted on doors of a Catholic church.A statement released…
-
Authorities are investigating anti-U.S. government vandalism to the Michigan Capitol.The Detroit News reports someone spray-painted “STOP ICE” on the…
-
Anti-government graffiti was painted on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters amid debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport…
-
The city of Detroit has failed to persuade the Michigan appeals court to reinstate vandalism charges against graffiti artist Shepard Fairey.The appeals…
-
A reward is being offered for information about racist graffiti found earlier this month at a residence hall at Kettering University in Michigan.The…