-
Officials say an invasive water plant called European frogbit has been detected in Michigan's lower Grand River.The state Department of Environment, Great…
-
UPDATED at 3:15 p.m.: Police say divers have found the body of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared in the Grand River in Lansing.Police spokesman Robert…
-
Gutierrez, an undefeated featherweight, is looking to move up in the MMA ranks through his passion and athletic background.LANSING, Mich. - Mixed Martial…
-
Officials say about 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters) of partially treated sewage recently flowed from a lagoon at a mobile home park in…
-
Federal funding is expected to help with the construction of a proposed river barrier aimed at controlling sea lamprey access into a western Michigan…
-
Police say a body recovered from the Grand River in Lansing is that of a missing kayaker.Police identified the body Monday as that of 24-year-old Devon…
-
Authorities say a body believed to be that of a missing kayaker has been recovered from Michigan's Grand River.Lansing police officials say the submerged…
-
Authorities say a kayaker is missing after reportedly falling into the Grand River in Michigan.The Lansing Fire Department says rescue teams were told…
-
Much of the Lansing area is contending with floodwaters today. The water is forcing street closures and threatening to inundate homes and yards. By…
-
Later this week, the Grand River in Lansing is expected to be at its highest level since 1985. The National Weather Service predicts the river to be…