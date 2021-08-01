Great lakes pipeline

-
UPDATED at 5:00p.m. : Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants a court to shut down an oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that runs under the Straits…
-
A recently established state panel in Michigan could give final approval to a proposed oil pipeline tunnel beneath a crucial section of the Great…
-
The Michigan Senate voted Wednesday to facilitate a deal to replace a contentious 65-year-old oil pipeline in the Great Lakes, approving legislation to…
-
A tugboat anchor struck underwater oil and electrical lines and caused an insulation fluid spill in the waterway connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron…