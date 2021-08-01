Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

-
Michigan's U.S. senators are seeking more federal funding to continue a wide-ranging Great Lakes cleanup program.Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters…
-
Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump's call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.The president's 2020 budget…
-
A newly released analysis says a federal Great Lakes cleanup program is good for the region's economy.The study says every dollar spent on the Great Lakes…
-
President Donald Trump has gotten nowhere in his push to kill federal support for cleaning up some of the nation's most prized waterways, as the U.S.…
-
A wide-ranging Great Lakes cleanup program would receive $300 million next year under a spending bill approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee.The…