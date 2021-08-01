-
The Michigan State football team was defeated by Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, 38-27, at Spartan Stadium. Spartans head coach Mel Tucker begins his…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak Saturday, beating Michigan…
-
Tiger Woods; Mark Dantonio; Big Ten Coach of the Year; Greg Schiano; Michigan State Basketball vs. Notre Dame; Jeremy MillerTiger Woods is finally back in…
-
Brady Hoke has been officially let go as head coach of University of Michigan football. And the show kicks off with Al and Alex going back and forth about…