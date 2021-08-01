-
President Biden declared gun violence a public health crisis and a blemish on the nation in remarks at the White House.
-
The president said the upper chamber needs to pass legislation approved by the House earlier this month, which would tighten gun laws including background checks.
-
Michigan's House passed its first school safety initiative since the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting on Tuesday, advancing the state's most sweeping…
-
Dozens of students walked out of their Detroit-area high school as part of an effort to honor victims of gun violence and create a dialogue about…
-
A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court considers whether the…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments next month in a case that pits school districts against advocates who say people should be allowed to carry…
-
A leader of the gun control movement in Michigan says her Number One goal is to make sure people who pose a threat can’t get their hands on a firearm.As…
-
Moms and other activists against gun violence gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday. Capital coorespondent Cheyna Roth reports the participants wanted…
-
A southeastern Michigan group supporting a high school football team has canceled a raffle that included the same type of semi-automatic rifle allegedly…
-
The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate was poised Tuesday to begin passing legislation to let people with extra training carry guns inside churches,…