Guskiewicz to leave MSU

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A timeline of Kevin Guskiewicz’s departure from Michigan State University shows how trustees tried to keep him with a $2 million pay package and ethics policy changes before Clemson University named him its next president.
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Outgoing Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz criticized some members of the school's Board of Trustees following news he will leave for Clemson.
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Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving MSU to become the next president of Clemson University in South Carolina.