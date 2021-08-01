-
The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is awarding more than $800,000 toward a master plan and community engagement process for a 26-acre (10.5-hectare) park…
-
The Detroit enclave of Hamtramck has approved $225,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former public works director who alleged racial discrimination and…
-
A councilman in a diverse Detroit enclave has apologized for comments he made about Yemeni and Bangladeshi immigrants and avoided censure by the elected…
-
A state-appointed team has found Hamtramck is facing a fiscal crisis.The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Rick Pluta reports.The team went in at the…