Michigan police say a transgender, gay rights activist tried to fabricate a hate crime by setting his home on fire.Nikki Joly's attorney, Daniel Barnett,…
A forum on hate crime and reporting was held at City Hall Tuesday in light of a recent report by a Hispanic male that he was attacked in south Lansing.…
UPDATED 07.13.2017 5PM: Police in Lansing are investigating an attack on an Hispanic immigrant as a "hate crime."The Lansing City Pulse reported that two…
House Bill would add police, firefighters and other first responders to the state hate crime law. Lawmakers in Lansing want to add law enforcement,…