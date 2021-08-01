-
Michigan health officials announced on Tuesday that since the pandemic started in March, the state has seen some 120,000 additional Healthy Michigan…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed changes to Michigan's reporting requirements for people who will have to meet work-related requirements to qualify for…
Healthy Michigan means better credit for Michigan’s low-income residents. That’s according to a new study on the state’s Medicaid expansion released…
Republican Bill Schuette said Wednesday that he wouldn't undo Michigan's expansion of Medicaid coverage if he were governor, refuting Democrats'…
Time is running out for Michigan residents to weigh in on changes to the Healthy Michigan insurance plan. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the…
The state Legislature began discussions Wednesday on the newest plan to make people work for Medicaid.The bill would require able-bodied adults to perform…
An apologetic Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was largely silent last year when criminal charges were brought against state officials over Flint’s man-made…
A loan fund designed to boost access to healthy food in underserved Michigan communities has made more than $10 million in investments.The two-year-old…
A Michigan healthcare policy expert says it will take time to analyze the potential impact on the state of the proposed Republican replacement for…