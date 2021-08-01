High School Girls Basketball

-
The junior, who is one of the best prep forwards in the country, is looking for the right college program after de-committing from Michigan State.OKEMOS,…
NCAA Tournament Recap, Current Sports Interns, Michigan State-Middle Tennessee Preview, Michigan High School Girl's Basketball, Brett's Bonehead Moves,…
Al Martin interviews the head coach of the Waverly girls basketball team, TJ Hawkins, after their win over Okemos in the district tournament on Monday…
The Grand Ledge girls basketball team relinquishes an opportunity to win the CAAC Blue title outright, falling to Holt, 62 to 48. Grand Ledge, Holt, and…