-
The Ingham County Health Department is marking National HIV Test Day with free tests on Friday.Testing is anonymous and confidential for anyone who…
-
The Ingham County Health Department is launching a new public outreach campaign in hopes of dispelling myths about people living with HIV. The campaign,…
-
The city council in Jackson has begun reviewing a plan to allow programs to give substance abusers clean needles in exchange for used ones.Jackson mayor…
-
Kalamazoo County health officials say nearly 400 residents are positive for H-I-V. But some may not know it. The county will participate in National H-I-V…
-
Medical experts in Michigan say reducing the stigma of HIV is key to stopping the spread of the disease.A package of bills in the state Legislature would…
-
To mark World AIDS Day, several members of the Lansing city council are publicly being tested for HIV today.Council president Patricia Spitzley and vice…
-
Magic Johnson Announcements; HIV; Julian Mitchell; MSU Women's Basketball; Deunta Williams; North Carolina; Football Injuries. Inside the doors of the…
-
Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day, and the Ingham County Health Department is offering free, confidential tests.Twenty-three people were newly-diagnosed…
-
The Lansing City Council voted Monday to approve a needle exchange program aimed at reducing the spread of HIV and other infections. Drug paraphernalia is…
-
Lansing is moving forward on plans to bring a needle exchange program to the city.WLNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qfqRt3 ) that the Lansing City Council…