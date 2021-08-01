-
Thu. Dec. 31 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming, Denyce Graves, Patti LaBelle, Yo-Yo Ma, Audra McDonald and more as they…
Tue. Dec. 22 at 8pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays…
Mon. Dec. 21 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice…
Fri. Dec. 25 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan.It is…
Sun. Dec. 13 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | “Getting to the Nutcracker” is a behind the scenes look at what it takes each year to produce the…
Mon. Dec. 14 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tony® Award-winner Kelli O'Hara and Emmy® Award-winner Richard Thomas join The Tabernacle Choir,…
Sun. Nov. 22 at 7:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel | Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though…
Fri. Dec 28 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Watch the celebration of an amazing composer and conductor. Celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday with this…
Tue. Dec. 25 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | As you are enjoying your holiday, tune in to see the holiday special of Call the Midwife. The Christmas special will…
Mon. Dec. 17 at 9 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join actors Sutton Foster and Hugh Booneville for this beloved Christmas tradition.Celebrate the holidays with Tony…