An update on the latest MSU football recruiting news, which includes two reclassifications that could provide a rankings boost for the Spartans. Also, the…
2018 Midwestern League All-Star Game; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; James Manuel; Maurice Benson; Lansing Legends ABA Team It's a block party and everybody is…
WKAR's Current Sports Tailgate; MLB Home Run Derby; Lansing Lugnuts; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; MSU Baseball; Jake Boss, Jr.; Pat O'Keefe. On today's…
The 10th annual Crosstown Showdown took place on Tuesday evening at Cooley Law School Stadium between the Lansing Lugnuts and the MSU baseball team. The…
Home Run Derby, Best All-Star Weekends, Draymond Green Arrest, Detroit Tigers Midseason Grades, and Steph Curry's Camp.Giancarlo Stanton electrified San…
Michigan Football, The Home Run Derby, Grading the Tigers (Woods and Detroit), Chase De Jong and Steve Blake. Current Sports continues yesterday's grading…
Matt and Alex continue to host the week as Al is on vacation. The first half of the show is dedicated to Major League Baseball, and Alex and Matt break…
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
