A stretch of mid-Michigan highway has been designated to honor a state trooper who was fatally shot during a 1982 traffic stop.The bill to name a portion…
Firefighters and emergency medical technicians in Detroit are expected to be recognized for their life-saving and critical response efforts.Fire officials…
Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered Michigan and U.S. flags lowered to half-mast to honor shooting victims at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.Flags will be lowered on…
Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a Detroit police officer who died after being struck by a speeding SUV while assisting with crowd…