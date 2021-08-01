-
Hurricane Maria has been weakened to a category 3 hurricane and continues to wreak havoc on Puerto Rico, leaving the entire unincorporated US territory…
Nearly 2-dozen workers from Michigan are driving to Florida to help get power restored after a killer hurricane named Irma batters the Sunshine state.…
A western Michigan company is sending about 2,000 kayaks to parts of Texas and Louisiana to help with flooding relief and rescue efforts following…
The American Red Cross is sending dozens of volunteers from Michigan to assist in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. As of noon Monday, about 60 Michigan…