Michigan State University researchers have received a federal grant to study communication after Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico.The East…
Living in Puerto Rico most of my life, I’m used to the nightly greeting of the little frogs called coquís. But this time stepping off the plane felt…
The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are very early in the process of rebuilding and recovering from the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Two…
Puerto Rico is reeling from the damage left by Hurricane Maria. Residents of the US Territory face long lines for fuel, as millions of people have gone…
Dozens of Lansing families with roots in regions destroyed by a deadly earthquake and hurricane this week prayed together on Wednesday night. Holding…
Hurricane Maria has been weakened to a category 3 hurricane and continues to wreak havoc on Puerto Rico, leaving the entire unincorporated US territory…