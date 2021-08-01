hurricanes

-
Puerto Rico is reeling from the damage left by Hurricane Maria. Residents of the US Territory face long lines for fuel, as millions of people have gone…
-
This week on Current State, we speak with a Lansing woman whose family was affected by Hurricane Irma. Also an MSU professor explains the intensity of…
-
One of the Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma is St. Maarten, where widespread destruction and several deaths have been reported. Rina Risper…
-
Nathan Moore, associate professor of the Department of Geography, Environment and Spacial Sciences at Michigan State University talks with WKAR's Brooke…