-
Mid-Michigan is bracing for what could be a historic winter storm this weekend.The National Weather Service says the Lansing area could see as much as…
-
UPDATE: With powerful winds knocking down trees and power lines on Wednesday, Michigan utilities are working to restore service. A month ago, Kevin Lavery…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light has released its final report covering numerous changes at the utility since the 2013 ice storm. We discuss what’s in…
-
It’s become clearer how Lansing’s publicly-owned utility, the Board of Water and Light, failed its customers following last December’s ice storm. A…
-
There will been another delay in the release of the report reviewing the response of the Lansing Board of Water and Light to last December’s huge ice…
-
How much longer? That’s the question on most of our minds as March 1st and “meteorological spring” arrive. Current State got a spring forecast preview…
-
Talk of revamping the makeup of the Lansing Board of Water and Light Board of Commissioners has taken another step forward. East Lansing mayor Nathan…
-
The Community Review Team, charged with analyzing the actions of the Lansing Board of Water and Light in the wake of the historic Dec 21 ice storm, held…
-
Many people have been reminded in the past month that the Lansing Board of Water and Light provides electricity to more than just the capital city. Though…
-
A number of municipalities in mid-Michigan will pick up tree limbs downed during the recent ice storm.The cities of Lansing and East Lansing as well as…