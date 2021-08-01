indigent defense

-
Michigan county officials say new state rules designed to provide indigent criminal defendants with more effective legal representation impose an undue…
-
The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to an attorney. But underfunded and disjointed public defense systems means that low income people accused of a…
-
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution makes it clear: any citizen accused of a crime will -- if necessary -- have access to qualified legal…
-
A set of bills was just introduced in the Legislature to begin the process of overhauling Michigan’s public defender system.As The Michigan Public Radio…
-
A plan to change the way Michigan counties appoint public defenders is headed to the state Senate.As Michigan Public Radio’s Jake Neher reports, the…
-
The state Attorney General has stalled a plan to overhaul Michigan’s public defense system. As Michigan Public Radio’s Jake Neher reports, supporters were…
-
Hearings are supposed to begin this summer on plans to ensure poor defendants get a fair shake in the legal system.A state lawmaker says he wants to make…
-
A commission appointed by Governor Rick Snyder to look at how Michigan ensures everyone accused of a crime gets a decent legal defense has made its…