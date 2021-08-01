-
Isle Royale National Park is reporting at least two new wolf pups have been born on the island.The park has so far transported 19 wolves to the island in…
-
The second year of the National Park Service’s wolf relocation project has kicked off with a capture of a wolf on Michigan’s mainland and a flight to Isle…
-
A gray wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.Officials said Wednesday the…
-
A U.S.-Canadian team has successfully relocated about half a dozen gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.One of two private organizations…
-
One of the wolves brought to Isle Royale as part of a relocation effort has left by way of an ice bridge. Ben Thorp has more.Park officials say trackers…
-
A 60-year-old study of wolves and moose at Isle Royale National Park is back on track after being derailed by the partial government shutdown, and enough…
-
After sixty years, the winter study on Isle Royale has been put on hold because of the federal government shutdown. For the last sixty years researchers…
-
A gray wolf relocated this fall from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park has died.The male wolf was among four taken to the Lake Superior…
-
Officials plan to relocate several gray wolves from the Canadian province of Ontario to Isle Royale National Park this winter.It's the next step in…
-
Officials say a gray wolf captured in Minnesota for relocation to Isle Royale National Park has died.The National Park Service plans to move 20-30 wolves…