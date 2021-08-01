-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
Chris Webber; Jim Harbaugh; Fab Five; University of Michigan; 2018 FIFA World Cup; Brooks Laimbeer; Weekend WinnersGuess who's back, back, back... On this…
Michigan State Football; Football Recruiting; Magic Johnson; Isaiah Thomas; Chris Webber; Jalen Rose; Tom Izzo; Michigan State BasketballIt's the show of…
Today's show is full of different voices on the air, as Current Sports has not one, but two guests. Troy Matlock, the new head coach of Lansing Eastern…