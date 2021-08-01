-
The attorney for a 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University says his client has been found incompetent to stand…
-
A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University has been transferred to jail from a hospital.Records show that James…
-
A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room will make his first court appearance.James Eric Davis…
-
Police had multiple interactions with James Davis Jr., in the hours leading up to him allegedly shooting and killing his parents on the campus of Central…