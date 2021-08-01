© 2021
Jerry Sarasin

    Sports
    Current Sports #36 | July 2, 2013
    Jerry Sarasin has been paralyzed since 1990, but he hasn't let his disability get him down. Jerry, a wheelchair basketball instructor at Michigan State…