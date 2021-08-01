-
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia seemingly has stuck his foot in his mouth. Listen to how he tried to clear up things. On today's Current Sports…
-
NBA Draft; DeShaun Tate; Jimmy Butler; Detroit Pistons; Luke Kennard; D.J. Wilson; Mylan Hicks' Shooting; Renee Hill. Today, "Current Sports With Al…
-
NBA Draft Lottery; Boston Celtics; Detroit Pistons; The Top Pick; DeShaun Tate; Gisele Bundchen; Softball Classic.The Boston Celtics had the lucky number…
-
NBA Players; Chicago Bulls; Michigan Basketball Preview; Liz Dudek; Ron Deleon; Reflection Friday.There's nothing new about disagreements on teams, but…