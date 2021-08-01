© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Joe Nathan

  • currentsports_icon_300.png
    Sports
    Current Sports #458 | April 23, 2015
    Messiah deWeaver, the eighth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class, recently announced his commitment to Michigan State, but how big…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #321 | September 18, 2014
    To open the show, the Detroit Tigers are a hot button topic. The Nate Freese kicking situation kicker is also discussed. In the second segment, one-legged…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #319 | September 15, 2014
    On this episode of Current Sports, Al and Alex come off the weekend in sports with a lot to talk about. The Detroit Lions lose big to the Carolina…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #280 | July 21, 2014
    Al is back from vacation and tries to catch up on the biggest week in sports of the summer. Al and Alex give mid-season grades for the Detroit Tigers and…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #244 | May 29, 2014
    It's Throwback Thursday, and it was quite a busy day on May 29 for the crew. Al kicks off the show with a sneak peak of the Shilique Calhoun interview…