Michigan State Women's Basketball Media Day; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Tom Izzo; Michigan State Basketball; Joe Rexrode.It's that time of the year when…
MSU men’s basketball turned a glaring weakness to an impressive strength last night in Champaign, Illinois, beating the Illini 60 to 53, and avenging a…
Al chats with Detroit Pistons reporter Brendan Savage about the loss to Toronto over the weekend and what the Pistons need to overcome the injury to…
The national championship is tonight and Al gives predictions for the game along with Detroit Free Press reporter, Joe Rexrode. Al and Alex also touch on…
MSU basketball went through a rough loss against Notre Dame in overtime,and Al invites Detroit Free Presss beat writer, Joe Rexrode, on the show to break…
The hot button topic, of today's show, is the latest indefinite suspension of Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice from the NFL. Al and Alex recap the…
Detroit Free Press sportswriter Joe Rexrode joins us every Monday and Friday to discuss what's happening in the sports world. Today he discusses the…
Jeremy recaps last night’s rivalry game at the Breslin center, as the one-sided Michigan State victory was unexpected by many. Mike DeCourcy from Sporting…