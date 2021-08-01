-
Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight race.The 61-year-old Peters continued…
Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus…
With nearly 20 days to go until the November election recent polls show Democratic Senator Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James as neck and…
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys volunteered at an Antrim County event that hosted John James, the Republican candidate for Michigan’s U.S.…
In the U.S. Senate race Democrat Incumbent Senator Gary Peters is polling ahead of his Republican opponent, but continues to be outraised. Senator Peters…
Republican John James is vying for one of Michigan's U.S. Senate seats for the second time. WKAR's Abigail Censky talked to the candidate about the race…
Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate, again topping Democratic incumbent…
Another version of this story previously aired on Weekend Edition Saturday. When Donald Trump won the state of Michigan in 2016, he did it by a narrow…
Republican Senate candidate John James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Democratic Sen. Gary…
John James, who lost his bid for US Senate against Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, is now being considered for the position of US Ambassador to the…