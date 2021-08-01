-
If you or someone close to you is contemplating suicide, there are people you can call for non-judgmental help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is…
Clinton County Sheriff Lawrence Jerue says he doesn’t think signs were missed in the suicide death of State Representative John Kivela. While being…
Flags in Michigan were lowered on Friday in honor of state lawmaker. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder ordered flags lowered to half-staff on Friday honor the…
Michigan lawmakers are remembering Rep. John Kivela, who died from an apparent suicide this week. Meanwhile, doctors remind all of us to take care of…
Michigan State Rep. John Kivela (D-Marquette) was found dead Tuesday in Lansing of an apparent suicide. The discovery comes one day after Kivela was…