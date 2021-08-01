John Moolenaar

-
Members of Congress are planning a tour of the Soo Locks complex in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to learn about a proposed $1 billion upgrade.They'll be led…
-
UPDATED - Friday at 1:00 a.m.: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered on Friday in honor of former Rep. John…
-
A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck in a rural Virginia town on…
-
Officials and residents of two central Michigan counties that were damaged by severe weather are beginning recovery efforts as floodwaters recede.Isabella…
-
Three Republican members of Michigan's congressional delegation were among lawmakers who were practicing baseball when a gunman opened fire at the field…
-
At least three members of the Michigan congressional delegation were present and uninjured when a rifle-wielding gunman opened fire at a baseball practice…