A journalist from metro-Detroit who has been detained at a prison in Myanmar for more than a month remains unharmed.That's according to a call with staff…
Aidan Champion, MSU junior journalism major, experienced transitions in sporting event phases throughout the pandemic while reporting for Impact Radio.For…
Michigan State journalism alumni Nick Blaskowski has been through a lot this year: losing his job because of COVID-19 cutbacks, and now finding a home in…
The press corps covering the state capitol got smaller at the end of 2019 with the retirement of John Lindstrom. He's been the publisher of the Gongwer…
Today marks the last week where the Lansing City Pulse newspaper will be distributed at Kroger stores.Kroger officials have decided to remove distribution…
Marc Lacey has reported for The New York Times as a foreign correspondent from Nairobi and Mexico City and in the U.S. from Washington and Phoenix. Now,…
Journalism training and careers at the University of Michigan will get a boost through a $300,000 gift named after a Pulitzer Prize-winning alumna.The Ann…
Kirk Heinze welcomes widely read and highly respected Detroit Free Press automotive columnist Mark Phelan to MSU Today. Phelan is a proud alumnus of the…
“Well, it's been wonderful and I confess, and you can figure out the age if I give the year, I came here 50 years ago as a student as a freshman living in…
Both WKAR and NPR are committed to education reporting you can find nowhere else. Every Tuesday on Morning Edition, Kevin Lavery tells you about the…