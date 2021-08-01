© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

JT Barrett

  • Jim Harbaugh
    Current Sports on AM870
    Current Sports | 11/28/16 | #830
    Michigan Football, Ohio State Football, First Down Debate, College Football Playoff, Adam Biggers, MSU Men's Basketball and Tom Izzo.It's a happy welcome…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 11/23/15 | #592
    Michigan State vs. Ohio State, Ezekiel Elliott, Connor Cook, Michael Geiger, Lansing Football League, Lions-Raiders, High School Football, and Weekend…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 11/17/15 | #588
    Mark Dantonio Press Conference, Ohio State vs. Michigan State Preview, Top 5 Tuesday, Terry Hessbrook, and Mid-Michigan High School Football.On this…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 11/2/15 | #577
    The World Series, Kansas City Royals, Michigan's Escape, Jerry Kill Replacement, the Detroit Lions Meltdown, JT Barrett, Michigan High School Football,…