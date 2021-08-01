-
The first bill signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer was passed unanimously by the state Legislature. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth…
-
The first full-time federal judge in the Upper Peninsula is retiring after more than 30 years.Timothy Greeley is a magistrate judge who handles the early…
-
A suburban Detroit judge has pleaded no contest to failing to stop at the scene of an accident where someone was injured.The Wayne County prosecutor's…
-
A Livingston County judge facing misconduct allegations has testified for a second day, this time about how she treated court employees and lawyers.The…
-
A Michigan judge who held an extraordinary hearing before sentencing sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for sexually assaulting female athletes refused…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether it's appropriate for a judge to see the conditions of a home before terminating someone's parental…
-
A Michigan judge is facing charges after allegedly paying for prostitutes.Monroe County District Judge Jarod Calkins was arraigned Friday following a…